Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.