Grand Haven High School junior Owen Worthington will soon complete the highest attainable rank in the Boy Scouts of America. The two-sport athlete created nine wooden benches in part of an outdoor classroom for Lakeshore Middle School students in his final project to become Eagle Scout.
Courtesy photo
The Eagle Scout Project Owen Worthington created for Lakeshore Middle School students.
The great outdoors have always piqued interest in Grand Haven High School junior Owen Worthington.
That in part has driven him to achieve the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America – Eagle Scout. A member of Troop 165, Worthington says the journey through Scouts allowed him to view life in a different lens.
