Each week, the Grand Haven Tribune highlights the ongoing efforts in West Michigan schools through the Classroom of the Week feature.
Here’s more about this week’s featured class:
Teacher: Mrs. Kristine Kempker
School: Shettler Elementary School
Grade: Third
What makes your classroom unique? In our classroom, we focus on growth mindset and collaborative learning. We remind each other that it’s okay to make mistakes and that we can do hard things. By working together, we know that everyone learns differently and everyone has something valuable to contribute. Our goal each day is to give our best effort, be the best we can be, and be better than we were the day before.
How is your classroom involved in the community? To help members of our community we participate in Kids Food Basket, Toys for Tots, and Canned Food Drives.
What do you hope students gain from their time in your classroom? From being in my class, I want my students to know that they are important and can achieve anything by believing in themselves and working hard for it.
How do you hope what your students are learning now will affect their future? I hope that in the future my students will treat others with respect, be willing to help and work with others even if they learn differently, and always stay positive even if things are hard.
