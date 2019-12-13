Each week, the Grand Haven Tribune highlights the ongoing efforts in West Michigan schools through the Classroom of the Week feature.
Here’s more about this week’s featured class:
Teacher: Mrs. Katy LeClair
School: Griffin Elementary
Grade: Second grade
What makes your classroom unique? I think my classroom is unique because of the community and connections that are made. We have a morning meeting every day where we sit down as a classroom family to talk about our day, share good things that are happening in our lives, and do “kudos and concerns.” We discuss things are going really well in our room, and things that we need to work on. This really helps all students feel like they have a voice and are included in how our classroom operates and how successful we all are. I also think my class has an excitement for learning that is contagious! They love working together and helping each other. I work hard to model the power of a compliment and a smile, and I think my students do that so well with each other, too! Everyone feels happy and safe, which makes it so much more easy and fun to learn new things together.
How is your classroom involved in the community? My classroom is involved in the community through Griffin’s canned food drives that happen throughout the year, where we collect canned goods for people in need. We also just recently visited the Tri-Cities Historical Museum to learn more about the history and community of Grand Haven. We have loved learning more about our city. We also made cards to share joy and love for people in our lives on World Kindness Day, and we are making holiday cards for Veterans through the American Legion.
What do you hope students gain from their time in your classroom? I hope that my students learn and develop character traits that help them to become successful, kind, and happy members of our community. I want all of my students to have the skills they need to get along with others and to be able to reach their dreams and become whatever they want to be! I hope that I am helping them do that by modeling how to be kind and respectful to others, as well as by helping them to grow their knowledge and skills so that they can continue growing and progressing. I want them to be confident in themselves and their strengths, and to feel like they can make a difference. Honestly, I just hope they look back on second grade as a happy time when they were treated with respect and they felt like they were believed in and successful.
How do you hope what your students are learning now will affect their future? I hope that my students are learning things now that will positively affect their future in all aspects of their lives: emotionally, socially, and academically. I want them to be able to be whatever they want to be, and I hope I am helping them to build the groundwork to do that. I want them to feel confident and capable of conquering any task.
