Muskegon-area teacher racks up 55 years, says she's not ready to retire

MUSKEGON — It could be a state record, but even if it's not, Orchard View Public School's Mrs. Lake has been in the classroom for 55 years — and counting.
That long career in education started just two days after Cheryl Lake graduated from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.
"I think it's pretty special," said Jim Nielsen, superintendent of the Orchard View school district.
"She's a total legend," added fellow third-grade teacher Gretchen Beauleaux.
Lake said over the years she's learned to keep education fun. It's why each day in her classroom at Cardinal Elementary School she prepares a joke of the day. It's one way Lake has worked to build connections with students. The result is a large stack of cards, letters and gifts that students and parents have sent to thank her over the years.
"These are the kind of things that make teaching worthwhile," she said.
Lake estimates she's had more than 1,000 students in her class. Now she's teaching the grandchildren of some of the first students she taught.
"She taught my mom and my grandma," said student Isabella Riberio Dos Santos.
"I had planned on being a teacher since I can remember," Lake said. "Teaching was always what I was going to do."
Over the years, Lake has held leadership roles in the school district, state and even on national boards. She helped write the test students need to pass to become new teachers in Michigan.
Teaching is a profession she's not yet ready to walk away from, Lake says, even though she's asked about that decision over and over.
"I don't have plans on retiring," she said.
