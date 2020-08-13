As the start of the 2020-21 school year nears, colleges and universities are bracing themselves for the beginning of one like no other.
Universities like Grand Valley State University and Western Michigan University have opted for hybrid structures, offering both in-person and online courses.
However, conversations among incoming freshmen and returning students alike are about whether or not the cost of attending a large university is worth it without a traditional campus experience. Their sights may be trending toward smaller, local options such as Muskegon Community College.
MCC Vice President for Academic Affairs Kelley Conrad said there was certainly a learning curve to adjusting classes for digital formats. Last fall, only 16 percent of MCC classes were online in some way. Now, more than half are online-only or hybrid courses.
“As we prepare for fall, we just invested a lot in training up faculty to teach online,” Conrad said. “Some who haven’t taught online before or who weren’t that comfortable got more basic training. But we also included higher levels of training for people who are already proficient so that they could get really good at it, because this is going to be the preferred mode for fall.”
Paired with class transitions was ensuring services like the campus’ food pantry would continue to be offered. The college also increased communications to faculty, staff and students throughout the “emergency period” of a frantic spring semester, Conrad said.
Now, she says, the college feels ready for fall.
“We’ve already taken up a lot of our communications procedures and our training procedures,” Conrad said. “(For) business processes, we’ve now created electronic processes for them, which we should have done a long time ago. So, in a year from now, I think we’ll look back and say, ‘Oh, yeah, there were some great things that came out of that.’”
But with all of these improvements, the glaring question is whether or not they will actually impact enrollment.
So far, the answer is that the point is moving but in the wrong direction. Despite national and local narratives that incoming freshmen and transfer students are opting for community colleges, Conrad said MCC hasn’t seen that yet.
“We’ve just heard it out there and some of the news reports and some of the things we read at a national level,” she said. “I think we’ve heard it personally when some of our struggling staff have kids who are graduating from high school. We haven’t seen it in our enrollment numbers.”
However, Conrad said she thinks students, both traditional and otherwise, will find value in community colleges as they move through the pandemic – especially those without work.
“When the last big recession hit, we saw that our enrollment really spiked with workers who needed to skill up,” she said. “It didn’t happen until after – there was a lag. And I suspect that will happen again. I think there’ll be money for people to go back to school to get skilled up in different areas.”
However, Conrad said she worries for incoming freshmen who don’t get to experience college in a traditional sense. In the interim, she hopes that MCC can act as a stepping stone for those students who need to take time to save money and try new things, or prefer education on a smaller, local scale.
“I’m sad when students can go away to college to meet their own aspirations,” she said. “But if we can fill a need, I think that’s a good thing.”
