New food trucks, athletic vans, stools, turf approved

The Grand Haven school board approved several purchases during a recent meeting.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools will receive three new vehicles, stools and a new turf football field based on the approved purchases.
The district plans to buy a new box truck with a lift for its food service department. The truck, which replaces one bought in 2005, will cost a little more than $43,000, and it will come from the food service budget, said Brian Wheeler, the district’s assistant superintendent.
The district uses two box trucks to transport food from the high school and White Pines Intermediate School to the other buildings because those buildings have larger kitchens, Wheeler said.
Two 10-passenger vans will be purchased and used for athletics, transporting students and other school activities. The vans are expected to cost about $35,000 each, and the purchase will come from the district’s general fund. The vans will replace vehicles purchased 20 years ago.
Additionally, the district will purchase 420 stools from Herman Miller for science and art classrooms, primarily at the high school. The almost $79,000 purchase will come from bond funds, which Grand Haven school district voters approved in May 2014.
Gene Rothi Field at Buccaneer Stadium will receive new turf this summer to replace the turf field originally installed in 2008. The new field will cost $538,000, and the funding will come from bond funds.
While the field will include plastic pellets like the current field, a shock pad will also be installed. The pad is aimed at lessening the impact when athletes hit the ground during sports to help with preventing concussions, according to Wheeler.
The shock pad will be placed before the sand, plastic pellets and artificial grass. That option wasn’t available when the field was in stalled in 2008, Wheeler said.
Next year, the district plans to replace the turf soccer field at the high school.
