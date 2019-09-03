There are many new faces greeting students and families this year in Grand Haven-area schools.
Here’s a look at some of the new staff members who have been hired by local schools.
Grand Haven Christian School
Name: Abby Cool
Title: Preschool Spanish Immersion (SI) teacher and ESS for SI program
Background: Cool recently graduated from Cornerstone University and is eager to begin her first classroom teaching job. She recently was part of Grand Haven Christian’s ESS staff, offering support in the Spanish immersion classrooms, as well as an aide position at Innocademy.
Name: Pablo Franzani
Title: Grade 2-3 Spanish Immersion teacher
Background: Franzani is fluent in three languages and has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction. He most recently taught in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and has just relocated to the Tri-Cities to join the Spanish Immersion team.
Name: Lance Machiela
Title: Middle school math/social studies teacher
Background: Machiela previously taught grades 7-8 math for 17 years at Eagle Crest Charter Academy in Holland. Prior to that, he taught for 11 years at Delaware County Christian School in Newton Square, Pennsylvania.
St. Mary’s School
Name: Katie Doyle
Job title: Principal
Background: Before joining St. Mary’s, Doyle served as the curriculum and instruction coordinator for the Archdiocese of Louisville. Doyle earned a bachelor’s degree in writing intensive English and sociology from Marquette University. She also earned a master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Minnesota and in education leadership with a Catholic concentration from Marian University. Doyle taught in Iowa and Kentucky.
Spring Lake Public Schools
Name: Kyle Jewett
Title: Social studies/economics teacher
Building: Spring Lake High School
Background: Jewett comes to Spring Lake from Reeths-Puffer High School, where he was employed for 11 years as a teacher in AP U.S. history, American history, government, economics, world history and social issues. He is also an assistant coach with the Spring Lake varsity football team. Jewett graduated from Michigan State University.
Name: Hope Kavos
Title: ASD teacher
Building: Jeffers Elementary School
Background: Kavos is a graduate of Ferris State University. She is going into her third year of teaching special education, specifically with students with autism. She will continue her teaching in the special-education classroom at Jeffers as the upper-elementary ASD teacher. She lives in Spring Lake with her husband and three children. Outside of work, Hope and her family enjoy community activities and swimming at the FAC pool.
Name: Melissa Keller
Title: ASD teacher
Building: Spring Lake High School
Background: Keller is entering her 16th year as a special educator and relocated to Spring Lake from Maryland. She taught and consulted for the Office of Special Education for five years in Lewisville, Texas, at Lewisville Independent School District, and 10 years for Baltimore County Public Schools in Towson, Maryland. During her time as an ASD consultant for the OSE, she worked to support teachers and students who received instruction on alternate academic standards, communication, vocational and functional academic skills in various educational placements. Keller is also a board-certified behavior analyst.
Name: Amy Kendall
Title: Director of special education
Background: Kendall comes to Spring Lake from the Muskegon Area ISD, North Service Unit, as the supervisor of special education. She is a graduate of Grand Valley State University with a degree in special-education leadership. Kendall and her family reside in Grand Haven.
Name: Emily Marine
Title: Fourth-grade teacher
Building: Jeffers Elementary School
Background: Marine is a 2013 graduate of Spring Lake High School. She continued her education at Grand Valley State University and graduated with a degree in elementary education. Marine spent her first year teaching fifth grade for Lakeshore Public Schools, and is thrilled to be back in Spring Lake teaching fourth grade at Jeffers.
Name: Amanda Pepin
Title: Math teacher
Building: Spring Lake High School
Background: Pepin is a 2009 graduate of Grand Valley State University, with a major in mathematics. She taught math at Greenville (South Carolina) High School for almost six years before moving back to Michigan. Pepin then taught for two years at Hillman Junior/Senior High School, in Hillman, before moving to West Michigan. The last two years she was substitute teaching in Ottawa and Kent counties while enjoying time spent with her two children and husband.
Name: Julia Wagner
Title: Guidance counselor
Building: Spring Lake High School
Background: Wagner obtained her bachelor’s degree in communication disorders, with minors in child development and gerontology, from Central Michigan University in 2015. She recently graduated in May with a master’s degree in school and clinical mental health counseling. Wagner gained experience working with the high school population during her internship at Spring Lake. Outside of work, Wagner loves to travel, be outside and coach basketball.
Walden Green Montessori School
Name: Bethany McClary
Job title: Capstone educator
Background: McClary grew up in Ferrysburg and attended Walden Green as a child. She earned a master’s degree in education with an emphasis in S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, math). She’s spent the past six years teaching in Maryland.
West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics
Name: Justin Auten
Job title: K-8 vocal music teacher
Background: Auten has a degree in music education from Grand Valley State University. He previously taught music at Reeths-Puffer and Fruitport schools, as well as working with the Reeths-Puffer marching band.
Name: Staci Brown
Job title: First-grade teacher
Background: Brown taught most recently at Oakridge Public Schools in Muskegon. She has training in a number of areas including Capturing Kids Hearts, math training, English language arts training and restorative justices training.
Name: Kate Lynch
Job title: First-grade teacher
Background: Lynch is a graduate of Spring Arbor University. She has taught in Oregon and recently moved back to the area.
Name: Mary Trask
Job title: Fourth-grade teacher
Background: Trask attended Notre Dame University, and earned a master’s degree in teaching from DePaul University. She has completed several long-term sub jobs in the area as well as teaching in Illinois and coaching the local age group swim team in Spring Lake.
