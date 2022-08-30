LEFT: Students flood the sidewalks outside Holmes Elementary School after the first day of the 2022-23 year on Monday. RIGHT: Holmes Elementary School students raise their hands during the first day Monday morning.
LEFT: Students flood the sidewalks outside Holmes Elementary School after the first day of the 2022-23 year on Monday. RIGHT: Holmes Elementary School students raise their hands during the first day Monday morning.
SPRING LAKE — No matter the situation, Holmes Elementary School staff say students have always been known to bring the pizzazz.
But across Spring Lake’s entire school district, something has been different this year. And it’s been distinct to several of the district’s principals as students opened lockers, sharpened pencils and jotted down the first notes of the 2022-23 school year on Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.