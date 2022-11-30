No students were hurt when a Grand Haven school bus caught fire during its run Wednesday morning.
According to Dawn Kelley, administrative assistant to the superintendent at Grand Haven Area Public Schools, the bus had a “small alternator fire.” The driver was able to safely evacuate the two students who were on the bus at the time, and extinguished the fire with an on-board fire extinguisher.
After the students’ parens were notified, a new bus picked up the students and continued on their morning run.
The fire occurred while the bus was traveling on Johnson Street near 144th Avenue in Robinson Township.
