WEST OLIVE — The Ottawa Area ISD is one of 56 intermediate school districts across Michigan to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month.
“We are proud of the support given by our school board members to the mission and vision of OAISD, which includes ensuring that all learners in the Ottawa area have an opportunity to realize their potential, both as individuals and as part of a thriving community,” said Ottawa Area ISD Superintendent Kyle Mayer. “We work to ensure that every learner has access to the education they need to achieve their potential, enriching both their own quality of life and that of the communities they serve.”
