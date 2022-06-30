Touring the Tri-Cities Family YMCA on June 24 are, left to right: CEO Greg Coil, Spring Lake school board President Jennifer Nicles, Grand Haven school board Vice President Christine Baker, YMCA board member Kathy Humphrey, Grand Haven school board member Marc Eickholt, YMCA Senior Program Director Meredith Long, YMCA Chief Volunteer Officer Susan Petrus, and state Rep. Greg VanWoerkom.
The Tri-Cities Family YMCA extended an invitation to current sitting elected officials to see firsthand at the out-of-school learning opportunities it provides children in the community.
On June 24, state Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores; Grand Haven school board members Marc Eickholt and Christine Baker; and Spring Lake school board President Jennifer Nicles excepted the invitation.
