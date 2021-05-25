Sully, a 3-year-old goldendoodle, and his owner Kaitlin Van Dam, have developed a special relationship with Christa Johnson’s Spring Lake Intermediate School class in the midst of a challenging year with COVID-19. Sully meets with the class almost daily during their break time, as Johnson said he’s provided therapy in many ways for her kids.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Sully and Kaitlin are shown during a visit to Christa Johnson’s fifth-grade classroom this past Friday.
