We asked: What do you think our local K-12 schools should do this fall?

Here's what you told us:

2 GHAPS hoping for aid in school funding

GHAPS Superintendent Andy Ingall says Michigan schools need an additional $3 billion to $5 billion over the next three fiscal years to fill the gap in state education funding, which the pandemic had a hand in. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.