The Ottawa Area Center has temporarily suspended in-person instruction due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Following the confirmation of one COVID-positive case, and following the advice of the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, in-person instruction for all students will be suspended through Oct. 16, 2020. In the interim, students will be instructed remotely.
Due to the potential exposure of this one case, approximately 50 staff and students have been quarantined, per OCDPH order. According to the health department, there is no evidence to support that the virus was contracted on the school property.
The Ottawa Area Center is a service of Ottawa Area Intermediate School District and serves the unique educational needs of students ages 3–26 who have cognitive impairments.
White Pines student tests positive for COVID
According to a press release from the Ottawa County Department of Public health, a student at White Pines Intermediate School recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The student is currently at home in isolation, and students who were in close contact with the patient will also be kept home in quarantine.
