WEST OLIVE — January is School Board Recognition Month, prompting the staff at the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District to thank the members of its school board for their hard work and dedication.
“This past year has been unlike any other for Board of Education members,” OAISD Superintendent Kyle Mayer said. “Navigating COVID-19 has required more time, more care and more careful consideration than perhaps at any point in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.