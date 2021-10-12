The Grand Haven Rotary Club honored Grand Haven High School students Ari J. Abraham and Henry R. Abraham as the September Rotary Students of the Month.
Ari is the son of Randall and Karen Abraham. He is a member of the National Honors Society (Service and Communication); serves as the treasurer of the Interact Club; is the tenor saxophone in Jazz Band, Marching Band and Wind Ensemble; and is also on the boys swim team.
