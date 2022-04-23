ABOVE: Family members cheer on the students as they run laps Friday at Peach Plains Elementary School. LEFT: Panther Prowl committee member Hannah Fuller, right, high-fives a student during Friday’s event.
GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Peach Plains Elementary School students were on the prowl for cash Friday morning.
The students participated in the school’s annual Panther Prowl fundraiser, first gathering pledges from family and friends, then running as many laps as possible around a track painted on the school’s playground.
