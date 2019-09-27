Peach Plains named National Blue Ribbon School

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Blue streamers flew through the air and balloons bounced among students Thursday afternoon at Peach Plains Elementary School.
The school’s gymnasium erupted with excitement as the staff and students learned Peach Plains was named a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School.
Peach Plains is one of 13 Michigan schools and 362 throughout the country to receive the title this year.
Peach Plains was nominated as an exemplary high-performing school for the U.S. Department of Education’s award. According to a press release, such schools “are among their state’s highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.”
The community, school families, students and staff are cheerleaders and stakeholders, Principal Kate Drake said. She attributes the success to the dedication to collaboration and intentional efforts around student learning. Drake noted that the school’s partnership with the Reading Now Network helped them learn more about literacy development.
“With the attitude of continual growth and being brave to try new things, we have continued to grow our capacity,” she said. “I have tremendous respect for our educators.”
Grand Haven Superintendent Andy Ingall said the school district is proud of the staff, students and families at Peach Plains.
With four of the district’s elementary schools – Griffin in 2016, Lake Hills and Rosy Mound in 2018, and Peach Plains this year – having been named a National Blue Ribbon School, Ingall said it’s a validation of the hard and intentional work ongoing throughout the district.
“Our entire community has contributed and can share in this honor,” he said.
A ceremony will be held at a later date in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the 50 private schools and 312 public schools named as 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Drake said they look forward to celebrating as a staff and school with unique events.
Since learning about the nomination in February, Drake said they’ve felt the community’s kindness and they’ve been struck by the numerous people who have reached out with their support.
While celebrations are planned, Drake said Peach Plains educators plan to continue their work of improving and supporting students.
“Our team desires to continue flourishing and nurturing learning,” she said. “We want to try to ‘outgrow’ our own current understandings with more professional development. Team Peach is smiling and celebrating.”
Spring Lake Public Schools’ Holmes and Jeffers elementary schools were also named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2018.
