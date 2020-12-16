Kate Drake, principal at Peach Plains Elementary School, was recently recognized by the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association (MEMSPA) for her dedication to students and colleagues.
“We are so proud of Principal Drake,” said Andy Ingall, superintendent for Grand Haven Area Public Schools. “This year, we have asked so much of our administrators, teachers and support staff, and we could not be happier that they are being recognized for all their hard work. This is very well deserved.”
