Grand Haven Fifth Third Branch Manager Julie Koning, right, listens to Grand Haven Christian School students pitch their business plans on Tuesday. Students received $20 grants toward their Market Day, an opportunity to sell their business items and donate all proceeds to House for Hope at the end of the school year.
A bilingual Fifth Third Bank employee goes over a Grand Haven Christian student’s business plan on Tuesday. Some students proposed their plans entirely in Spanish as part of this year’s addition to the partnership.
BTO's “Takin’ Care of Business” synchronized with echoes and influxes of divergent languages that bounced off the walls of Fifth Third Bank's Robbins Road branch office Tuesday morning.
Forty-four Grand Haven Christian School fourth- and fifth-grade students pitched their Market Day ideas to several bank employees — including four bilingual loan officers — and received grants to bring their fledgling businesses to life.
