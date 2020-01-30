Hannah Pettit, 2, and her mom, Amanda, play in the recently expanded children’s space at Loutit District Library on Tuesday. The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation’s youth council provided a $4,800 grant to help with the expansion.
Hadley Streng, president of the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation; Lauren Grevel, the foundation’s education and youth initiatives officer; Loutit District Library Director John Martin; youth librarian Elizabeth Griffin; and members of the GHACF Youth Advisory Council cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open the newly expanded children’s space at the Grand Haven library.
There’s now more space for children to develop skills and learn at Grand Haven’s public library.
On Tuesday, Loutit District Library officials and members of the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council cut the ceremonial ribbon in celebration of the newly expanded play area in the children’s section of the library.
