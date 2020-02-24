The Grand Haven Rotary Club is honoring Grand Haven High School students Jenna N. Ray and John S. Hager as its February Rotary Students of the Month.
Jenna Ray is the daughter of John and Deborah Ray. She is a member of the National Honor Society. She is the cross country team’s captain and has been involved with cross country and track for all four years of high school. She is also a member of the Catalina Club and Osteoscholars (a med club associated with Mercy Hackley Health Hospital).
