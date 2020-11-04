While the presidential election remains too close to call, most local elections have been decided.
Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland) has won re-election for the fifth time as he held off Pastor Bryan Berghoef in the race to represent Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District. Huizenga received 106,368 votes (65 percent) to Berghoef’s 54,154 votes (33 percent).
Republican Jim Lilly also won re-election to represent the state House 89th District, receiving 35,942 votes (61 percent). His challenger, Democrat Anita Marie Brown, received 22,452 votes (38 percent).
There were few other local contested races on the ballot.
In Robinson Township, three people ran for two trustee positions. Republicans Travis Bergman (2,640 votes) and Travis Vugteveen (2,528 votes) earned those two spots, while Democrat Lydia Brown (1,254 votes) came up short.
In the race for the 58th District judge's seat, Juanita Bocanegra (64,015 votes) won over Vernon Helder (55,903 votes).
Two Ottawa County commissioners faced challengers. Kyle Terpstra (R) defeated Janice Gwadacus (D) in the county’s 6th District with 74 percent of the vote. In a much closer contest in the 3rd District, Doug Zylstra (D) leads Paul Lilly (R), 52 percent to 48 percent, with six of 10 precincts fully reporting.
Operating millage renewals for both Spring Lake and Fruitport schools passed handily. Spring Lake Public Schools’ millage passed with 75 percent “yes” votes, while Fruitport’s millage passed with 67 percent “yes” votes.
Ottawa County saw a 76.5 percent voter turnout, with 169,405 ballots cast out of 221,421 registered voters.
Many local candidates ran without opposition, having defeated challenges in the August primary. They include:
Ottawa County
Sheriff Steve Kempker
Prosecuting Attorney Lee Fisher
Treasurer Amanda Price
Water Resources Commissioner Joe Bush
County commissioners Frank Garcia, Joe Baumann, Allen Danneberg, Randy Meppelink, James Holtvluwer, Greg DeJong, Philip Kuyers, Roger Bergman and Matthew Fenske
Grand Haven Township
Supervisor Mark Reenders
Clerk Laurie Larsen
Treasurer William Keefe
Trustees Howard Behm, Calvin Meeusen, Ronald Redick, Robert Wagenmaker
Village of Spring Lake
President Mark Powers
Council members Michael Duer, Susan Petrus, Joel TePastte
Spring Lake Township
Supervisor John Nash
Clerk H. Carolyn Boersma
Treasurer James Koster
Trustees Catherine Pavick, Ernie Petrus, Jerry Rabideau, Rachel Terpstra
Crockery Township
Supervisor Erik Erhorn
Clerk Kathleen Buchanan
Treasurer Judith VanBemmelen
Trustees Richard Suchecki, Ryan Kelly
Robinson Township
Supervisor Frank Johnson
Clerk Christine Saddler
Treasurer Bonnie Hayward
Fruitport Charter Township
Supervisor Todd Dunham
Clerk Andrea Anderson
Treasurer Rose Dillon
Park Commissioners Ryan O’Neal, Travis Nadeau, Richard Riekse
Village of Fruitport
President Roger Vanderstelt
Council members Jay Bolt, Jeff Guiles
Spring Lake Schools
Board members Paul Aldridge, Christopher Beck
Fruitport Community Schools
Board members Elroy Buckner, Timothy Burgess, Kris Cole, Susan Franklin
