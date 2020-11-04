While the presidential election remains too close to call, most local elections have been decided.

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland) has won re-election for the fifth time as he held off Pastor Bryan Berghoef in the race to represent Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District. Huizenga received 106,368 votes (65 percent) to Berghoef’s 54,154 votes (33 percent).

Republican Jim Lilly also won re-election to represent the state House 89th District, receiving 35,942 votes (61 percent). His challenger, Democrat Anita Marie Brown, received 22,452 votes (38 percent).

There were few other local contested races on the ballot.

In Robinson Township, three people ran for two trustee positions. Republicans Travis Bergman (2,640 votes) and Travis Vugteveen (2,528 votes) earned those two spots, while Democrat Lydia Brown (1,254 votes) came up short.

In the race for the 58th District judge's seat, Juanita Bocanegra (64,015 votes) won over Vernon Helder (55,903 votes). 

Two Ottawa County commissioners faced challengers. Kyle Terpstra (R) defeated Janice Gwadacus (D) in the county’s 6th District with 74 percent of the vote. In a much closer contest in the 3rd District, Doug Zylstra (D) leads Paul Lilly (R), 52 percent to 48 percent, with six of 10 precincts fully reporting.

Operating millage renewals for both Spring Lake and Fruitport schools passed handily. Spring Lake Public Schools’ millage passed with 75 percent “yes” votes, while Fruitport’s millage passed with 67 percent “yes” votes.

Ottawa County saw a 76.5 percent voter turnout, with 169,405 ballots cast out of 221,421 registered voters.

Many local candidates ran without opposition, having defeated challenges in the August primary. They include:

Ottawa County

Sheriff Steve Kempker

Prosecuting Attorney Lee Fisher

Treasurer Amanda Price

Water Resources Commissioner Joe Bush

County commissioners Frank Garcia, Joe Baumann, Allen Danneberg, Randy Meppelink, James Holtvluwer, Greg DeJong, Philip Kuyers, Roger Bergman and Matthew Fenske

Grand Haven Township

Supervisor Mark Reenders

Clerk Laurie Larsen

Treasurer William Keefe

Trustees Howard Behm, Calvin Meeusen, Ronald Redick, Robert Wagenmaker

Village of Spring Lake

President Mark Powers

Council members Michael Duer, Susan Petrus, Joel TePastte

Spring Lake Township

Supervisor John Nash

Clerk H. Carolyn Boersma

Treasurer James Koster

Trustees Catherine Pavick, Ernie Petrus, Jerry Rabideau, Rachel Terpstra

Crockery Township

Supervisor Erik Erhorn

Clerk Kathleen Buchanan

Treasurer Judith VanBemmelen

Trustees Richard Suchecki, Ryan Kelly

Robinson Township

Supervisor Frank Johnson

Clerk Christine Saddler

Treasurer Bonnie Hayward

Fruitport Charter Township

Supervisor Todd Dunham

Clerk Andrea Anderson

Treasurer Rose Dillon

Park Commissioners Ryan O’Neal, Travis Nadeau, Richard Riekse

Village of Fruitport

President Roger Vanderstelt

Council members Jay Bolt, Jeff Guiles

Spring Lake Schools

Board members Paul Aldridge, Christopher Beck

Fruitport Community Schools

Board members Elroy Buckner, Timothy Burgess, Kris Cole, Susan Franklin

