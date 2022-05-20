Kindergarten teacher Megan Goffnett, left, takes a photo of several students posing with Deputy Monte White during Thursday’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Day celebration at Robinson Elementary School.
Students at Robinson Elementary School had a chance to express their appreciation to local police officers Thursday morning, and they had a great time doing so.
For the past several years, the school’s kindergarten teachers have organized a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. On Thursday morning, more than 20 officers from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office visited the school.
