Madison H. Rogers and Thomas A. MacDonald were named the April Rotary Students of the Month at Grand Haven High School.
Madison is the daughter of Rob and Angie Rogers. She is on the Grand Haven varsity swim team and captain of the Bucs’ water polo team, and is a member of the Catalina Club and the National Honor Society. Madison is a 2021 National Merit Scholarship finalist and a Distinguished Academic Leader. She earned academic All-American swimming honors in 2021, in addition to academic All-State honors in swimming and water polo.
