ALLENDALE TWP. — The Holland Junior Welfare League, along with Santa, visited the Ottawa Area Center on Tuesday, bringing personalized gifts and Christmas cheer to special-needs students ages 3-26.
The students were able to take a photo with Santa, create a craft, play Christmas games and receive an individualized gift at this annual event that organizers call a highlight of the holiday season.
“It is wonderful to see the smiles on students’ faces as they experience this fun event,” Ottawa Area Center Director JoAnne Thorsen said. “We are so thankful to the Holland Junior Welfare League for their gracious contributions to the Ottawa Area Center and their commitment for over 20 years to serving our students.”
The Ottawa Area Center is a service of the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District and serves the unique educational needs of students with cognitive impairments. For more information, visit www.oaisd.org/oac.
