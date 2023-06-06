HOLLAND – During a special Board of Education election meeting Monday, delegates from 11 public school district boards of education cast their votes for candidates vying for two open seats on the Ottawa Area ISD Board.
Incumbent Randy Schipper, a Holland resident and West Ottawa School Board member, was re-elected for another term. In addition, Grand Haven resident and Grand Haven Area Public Schools board member Marc Eickholt was elected to serve his first term on the OAISD Board. Schipper and Eickholt will begin their six-year terms on July 1.
OAISD Board President Carol Slagh said both individuals bring a wealth of experience, passion, and strong commitment to education.
“In their role, Randy and Marc will have the opportunity to make a significant impact on shaping educational policies, fostering student success, and representing the interests of our community,” Slagh said. “We have full confidence in their abilities to learn, serve, lead, and collaborate effectively, ensuring that the needs of students, families, and educators are prioritized.”
Eickholt said he is honored to be chosen to serve the OAISD’s community of diverse learners and stakeholders as a Board member.
“I was lucky enough to spend several years working at OAISD (from 2016-2021), which gave me great insight into what a special and invaluable organization it is with the breadth of services offered to both learners and local districts throughout the area," Eickholt said. "With this sort of a homecoming, I'm looking forward to collaborating with my fellow Board members, OAISD administration, and wonderful staff to further the mission and vision of this great community asset."
Schipper was thrilled to be re-elected to serve another term supporting the district.
“I’m very thankful for the support from our local school boards, and would like to express how much I appreciate receiving their votes of confidence. I’m looking forward to continuing my service to the OAISD students, families and staff,” Schipper said.
The other three candidates were Vanessa Wilhelm, Grand Haven; Roger Williams, Grand Haven; and Eric Miller, Zeeland.
Nine of the 11 local district boards of education cast their two votes for Schipper and Eickholt: Coopersville Area Public Schools, Grand Haven Area Public Schools, Holland Public Schools, Hudsonville Public Schools, Jenison Public Schools, Saugatuck Public Schools, Spring Lake Public Schools, West Ottawa Public Schools, and Zeeland Public Schools.
The Allendale Board of Education voted for Vanessa Wilhelm and Roger Williams, and the Hamilton Board of Education voted for Randy Schipper and Roger Williams.
“On behalf of Ottawa Area ISD, we extend our congratulations to Randy Schipper and Marc Eickholt on their upcoming service as board members and look forward to their invaluable contributions and the positive impact they will make in their respective roles," OAISD Superintendent Dr. Kyle Mayer said.
