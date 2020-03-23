On March 10, the Michigan Association of School Boards presented the Grand Haven school board with the Honor Board Award. Left to right: Grand Haven Area Public Schools Board of Education members Seth Holt and James O’Neal; GHAPS Superintendent Andy Ingall; and board members Chris Streng, Carl Treutler, Chris Baker, Nichol Stack and John Siemion.
Grand Haven’s Board of Education received some state recognition earlier this month.
The Michigan Association of School Boards presented the local school board with the Honor Board Award, which is granted when all board members become certified. The Grand Haven board made it a goal to have members become certified within two years of taking office, according to school board President John Siemion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.