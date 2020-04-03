After hearing from families about feeling inundated with online resources for academics, food assistance and COVID-19, Grand Haven Area Public Schools has developed a one-stop site for social/emotional wellness support.
The district recently launched the webpage, www.ghaps.org/parents/ socialemotional-wellness, to help families gain easy access to wellness information.
The webpage has various wellness activities broken down for age groups – Young Fives through fourth grade, grades 5-8, and high school students. Resources and information about contacting social workers in the district are listed.
Emily Berry, the Grand Haven schools’ social-emotional wellness coordinator and school social worker, said the district’s prekindergarten through grade 12 social workers and counselors met virtually to develop the webpage. She noted the website is a work in progress and they plan to add to it.
The long-range goal is to keep the website active after COVID-19 concerns ease and continue to add resources that will be beneficial for families, Berry said. She said it provides families with guidance on dealing with the current uncertain times, how to talk to kids with difficult emotions, and conversation starters and resources.
“The main goal is to help support families and students to get through the difficulty of this time in the best way possible, and to try and be as resilient as possible despite the difficult circumstances,” Berry said.
Whether it’s for academic, emotional or basic needs, Berry encourages families to reach out to the district’s support team.
“We’re still here to help,” she said.
