Families can still count on receiving meals from local school districts as they prepare for the last several weeks of the school year to happen at home.
Since mid-March, local school districts have served thousands of meals to families. The efforts to provide breakfast and lunch for ages 18 and younger and students with disabilities up to age 26 will continue through early June.
Families don’t need to qualify for free or reduced-priced meals in order to participate.
Prior to this week, Spring Lake Public Schools served 9,840 meals since school closed in March. That’s an estimated 984 students served, said Meaghan Beyer, a registered dietician and director of food service for the Spring Lake district.
Each week, the Spring Lake district saw an increased number of meals served. They served 2,280, 3,530 and 4,030 meals, respectively, in the first three weeks.
Since the closure started, the Grand Haven district has served 49,070 meals, according to its director of dining services, Robynn Mora.
Meals distributed are similar to the ones provided during the summer food program, called Meet Up and Eat Up. They include cereals, breakfast bars, hot pockets, burritos and Bosco sticks. Transportation department employees and some administrators have helped the food service department prepare and distribute Grand Haven meals, Mora said.
Each week, Beyer creates the Spring Lake menu. An average breakfast consists of milk, fresh fruit and a grain entrée such as cereal, oatmeal or a breakfast bar. An average lunch consists of milk, vegetables, fresh fruit and entrees such as salads, peanut butter and jelly, sub sandwiches, and a variety of hot entrees, Beyer said.
Spring Lake’s food service staff prepares and distributes the meals each week.
“I am so proud of the SLPS Food Service department for all of their hard work and dedication to feeding our students,” Beyer said.
Spring Lake distributes meals on Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon at the district’s central office, 345 Hammond St. The distribution is set up in a drive-up style to limit contact between people. If a family can’t make it to the distribution, home delivery can be arranged by sending Beyer an email at mbeyer1@springlakeschools.org.
Grand Haven schools distributes meals on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at Ferry Elementary School, Lake Hills Elementary School, Robinson Elementary School and River Haven Village. Mora said the transportation department will deliver meals if families are unable to attend the distribution. Grand Haven families in need of assistance can email food@ghaps.org.
Meals for the week of Memorial Day will be distributed Tuesday, May 26.
