Schools count on students

Attendance had a greater meaning for Michigan school districts on Wednesday.
Twice a year, districts count their students in relation to state funding. This week’s Count Day is tied to 90 percent of funding from the state, while the count held in February accounts for the remaining 10 percent.
School districts receive funding based on a blend of student count data from the fall and spring of the same year, according to the Michigan Department of Education.
A student who misses school on Count Day will still have his or her enrollment counted if they have an excused absence and attend within 30 days of Count Day; have an unexcused absence and attend within 10 days of Count Day; and if the student is suspended and attends school within 45 days of Count Day.
Here’s a look at what Count Day means for local districts:
Fruitport Community Schools
Preliminary fall count: 2,662
Change from the 2018-19 count: Down 67 students. Superintendent Bob Szymoniak noted a large part of the decline was the ending of shared services with a local private school.
Funding per pupil: The district anticipates receiving a $240 increase per pupil in funding this year.
How does the preliminary fall count impact the district’s budget? Given the anticipated foundation allowance increase and decline in student enrollment, Szymoniak said they expect the budget to remain where it was projected.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools
Preliminary fall count: 6,020
Change from the 2018-19 fall count: Down 54 students. Superintendent Andy Ingall said the district anticipated a slight decline and it was included in the preliminary budget.
Funding per pupil: Ingall said they’re waiting for final details as the state’s school aid budget is finalized.
How does the preliminary fall count impact the school’s budget? “Ultimately, we expect our summary budget position to remain the same or improve just slightly,” Ingall said. “Overall, we feel we are on stable ground and anticipate a similar budget trajectory as the past several years. This is good news for GHAPS.”
Spring Lake Public Schools
Preliminary fall count: 2,490
Change from the 2018-19 count: Increase of six students.
Funding per pupil: The district expects per-pupil funding to be $8,111, which is an increase from $7,871, said Superintendent Dennis Furton.
How does the preliminary fall count impact the district’s budget? In June, the Spring Lake Board of Education approved a budget that called for 2,470 students because the district graduated a large class. Additionally, the district forecast a $150 increase in per-pupil funding.
“Given that we exceeded our enrollment projection and it looks as if the state is going to approve a $240 per-pupil increase, the news for our budget is all positive,” Furton said.
Furton also noted there are other factors such as staffing, heating and fuel to consider as the district adjusts its budget later this year, but they’re planning a positive adjustment in revenue, he said.
West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics
Preliminary fall count: 418
Change from the 2018-19 fall count: Down 21 students
Funding per pupil: $7,871
How does the preliminary fall count impact the district’s budget? “With this information, we may have to cut back on some plans, but our fund balance is outstanding here at the academy and we are ready to make a plan to move forward,” said Principal Joanna Bennink.
Walden Green Montessori School
Preliminary fall count: 241
Change from the 2018-19 fall count: Down four students from fall, but up one from spring
Funding per pupil: $7,871
How does the preliminary fall count impact the school’s budget? “It is the primary funding source for our school,” said Principal Mark Roessing. “It is the state’s funding that enables us to provide a free and quality Montessori education to our community.”
