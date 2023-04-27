Last week, the Tribune reported on fliers sent out to those in the Grand Haven school district that, according to Ottawa County Clerk, were likely illegal due to a lack of attribution.
County Clerk Justin Roebuck said on the heels of that article, he has received several complaints from people who are concerned that members of the Grand Haven Area Public Schools staff have overstepped legal boundaries in discussing the district’s May 2 bond proposal.
Under the Michigan Campaign Finance Act (MCFA), a school district is generally prohibited from using its resources to advocate for a ballot proposal. A school district is allowed to use its resources to inform the voters regarding a ballot proposal as long as the information is factual and objective.
An exception to this rule is provided under the MCFA, which gives public officials such as board members and superintendents more leeway with regard to advocacy as long as school resources are not used to disseminate those views.
School district employees can engage in campaign activities that support candidates and ballot proposals on their own time (not when acting on behalf of the district as part of employment) and as long as school district funds, facilities and other resources, including district emails and social media accounts, are not used.
Roebuck shared an example in which a district employee wrote the following about the Lakeshore Middle School auditorium:
“Be patient with our out-of-date and crumbling auditorium. If you are uncomfortable during the performance, there is an election on May 2 …”
Roebuck said this type of correspondence toes the line as far as what is allowed and what is not.
“Truly, it would take an attorney to interpret that, and they may be fully compliant with the laws, as they are not directly saying ‘vote yes,’” Roebuck said. “But there seems to be enough angst on both sides of this issue to say that perception is playing a big role in this.”
GHAPS Superintendent Scott Grimes said his office has worked with district employees to educate them on what they can and cannot do when it comes to informing people about the bond proposal.
“We typically try to do it through our administrative staff and send information out on what is legal and what’s not,” Grimes said. “We are able to provide facts, but we are not able to solicit any type of favorable or unfavorable results. As long as we’re not promoting any type of a “yes” or a “no” vote, the facts are fine to put out there.
“Our staff can do whatever they feel, whether it’s pro or against, on their own time, using their own equipment. Everyone is allowed to share their opinion. They just can’t do it in an official capacity.”
Grimes said he has been in contact with Roebuck and has not been made aware of any potential violations.
