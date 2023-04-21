Grand Haven High School’s Science Olympiad team pose with first place trophy after winning first overall during this year's Region 12 tournament at Grand Valley State University. They are set to compete at the state tournament hosted by Michigan State University on Saturday
Grand Haven High School’s Science Olympiad team pose with first place trophy after winning first overall during this year's Region 12 tournament at Grand Valley State University. They are set to compete at the state tournament hosted by Michigan State University on Saturday
Following their record-setting victory at this year's regional tournament, Grand Haven High School' Science Olympiad team is on its way to compete at the state tournament held at Michigan State University on saturday.
The high school team will also be traveling with the Lakeshore Middle School and White Pines Intermediate School teams, which will both be competing in Division B at the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.