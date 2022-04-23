The Grand Haven Rotary Club honored Grand Haven High School students Amelia Segroves and Gryffon Kline as the March Rotary Students of the Month.
Amelia is the daughter of Jillyn Segroves. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Student Senate, and was a Catalina Club officer for 2022. She is involved with the Bucs Care food pantry and First Priority, and is a middle school ministry leader at Harvest Bible Chapel.
