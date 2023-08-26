Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers are projected to grow by 10.5 percent by 2030, according to the National Math and Science Initiative. Since 2021, Shape Corp., in partnership with the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation, has awarded nearly $90,000 in grants to area schools to enhance their STEM and literacy programs.
“It has been extremely rewarding to see how educators have used these funds to foster STEM and literacy in their schools,” said Scott Navarre, director of engineering for Shape. “They have created fun and engaging programs to teach fundamental critical-thinking skills and generate interest in these areas. I look forward to the exciting development of both these pioneering initiatives and the students they inspire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.