Veterans from the VFW Post 2326 in Grand Haven visited band students at Lakeshore Middle School on Tuesday. After explaining the meaning behind the 13 folds of the American flag, the local veterans presented band director Brian Ambrose with the flag.
Veterans showed their appreciation for Grand Haven middle school students on Tuesday morning.
Members of the VFW Post 2326 presented Lakeshore Middle School band director Brian Ambrose and his students with an American flag in a show of their appreciation for a concert that was performed last fall in honor of Veterans Day. Veterans also spoke with the students about the meaning behind the flag’s 13 folds.
