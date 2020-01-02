SPRING LAKE — Some local students spent December developing new friendships.
After reading “Because of Mr. Terupt” by Rob Buyea, Katie Bator’s sixth-grade class at Spring Lake Intermediate School was inspired to connect with students in the SXI (severe multiple impairment) classroom at Holmes Elementary School.
For the past few weeks, students in the two classes have joined together. Each Friday, three students from Bator’s class spent time with their younger classmates for reading, playing games and encouraging each other. It will continue into the new year.
In the book, the class visited a special-education class and it had an impact on everyone involved, and students became better people because of it, said sixth-grader Braxton Tilema.
When Bator reached out to SXI classroom teacher Mike Rotman, he thought it was the perfect opportunity for his students to interact with different ages and improve their inclusion practices. Rotman noted he was also in the process of looking for opportunities for his students to be more involved in the intermediate and middle school, so it was the right time to partner with Bator’s class.
Rotman visited Bator’s class to help the sixth-graders learn more about the SXI students, their disabilities and the goals for their collaboration.
Sixth-grader Brady Hill and his classmates helped Taya Cook make a Christmas tree craft. Sixth-grader Mia Nardi spent time in gym class alongside Carson Sanders and Taya Cook, helping them tag their classmates during the game called Elimination.
Once a month, the SXI classroom spends time at the Spring Lake Fitness and Aquatic Center’s pool, and Graysen Evans was among the sixth-graders who went with the class on their pool outing just before winter break.
“It was fun,” Evans said.
Whether they’ve spent time reading together, singing songs or playing games, the sixth-graders say they’ve enjoyed their time together and have learned a lot. Nardi said the experience has helped them learn about respect, kindness, patience and responsibility. Hill said they’ve also learned to put themselves in someone else’s shoes.
Sixth-grader Lucas Williams said he learned that although children might be different, they’re just like everyone else.
With the partnership, Bator said she believes the partnership has helped her students grow closer as a class and help them step outside their comfort zones.
Rotman said the experience has also impacted his students.
“Inclusive activities are mutually beneficial for everyone, but specifically for my students (it) has helped significantly with relationship building, communication skills, social skills and quality of life,” the SXI teacher said. “To have students in both of our classrooms take charge of their own activities and work toward a goal together (academic, mobility, communication) is something I can’t put into words.”
Looking ahead, Rotman said he hopes to expand his students’ interactions with the rest of the Spring Lake school district and community.
Since it’s the first year of working with Bator’s class, Rotman said they’re mapping out the best practices for students to have meaningful interactions.
“Over time, we will improve on these practices so more students are involved and becoming part of their own activity planning,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.