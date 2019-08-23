SL district continues business services agreement with OAISD

SPRING LAKE — Costs will continue to be shared for business office services at Spring Lake Public Schools.
During a recent meeting, the Spring Lake school board approved the shared services agreement with the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District. The current year agreement will cost $236,000, which is an increase of 2 percent. The services included in the agreement are chief financial officer, controller, payroll and accounts payable.
Six Ottawa County districts are currently participating in the shared services model. Spring Lake Superintendent Dennis Furton said that while it’s affordable, the districts involved also don’t feel their expectations for service or financial management are sacrificed.
As more districts have joined in the past 10 years, costs have gone down. Furton estimated about $500,000 savings for Spring Lake over the past 10 years. The district’s estimated savings for the 2019-20 school year is about $65,000.
Spring Lake Public Schools first entered the cooperative agreement in 2008. When the district initially discussed the shared services model, schools experienced cuts in funding as the economy struggled.
While the interest was initially motivated by reducing costs, the model “promotes an executive level of leadership with the CFO who oversees the high-level functions of the office,” which Furton said is an improvement. Additionally, the district’s accounts payable and payroll department transitioned from each being a one-person department to a larger team.
While the district saw cost savings, Furton noted that it took time to adjust to the new model.
He said the people who previously held those roles were the “strength” of the old model, and the new system eventually took hold.
