SL schools makes positive budget revision

SPRING LAKE — A change in state funding and student count has led to a surplus for Spring Lake Public Schools’ budget.
With revised funding information from Lansing, enrollment adjusted and staffing updated, Spring Lake schools will add $288,000 to its general fund.
The district’s Board of Education approved the budget revision during a recent meeting.
Although school districts revise their budgets throughout the year, this difference is a larger variance than Spring Lake has experienced in recent years, said Scott Powers, the district’s chief financial officer.
In June 2019, the Spring Lake school board approved a budget that included a roughly $176,000 deficit. At the time, Michigan school districts didn’t have a school aid budget from the state as they have in the previous eight years, so they budgeted conservatively until the state aid was finalized in late September, Powers said.
The changes in funding provided Spring Lake schools with an additional $90 per-pupil funding and additional special-education funding. The district also has 23 students more than what was projected.
Overall, the district saw a $465,000 financial improvement since June; however, the district also had expenditure changes with staffing changes, a bus replacement and resurfacing the middle school tennis court. The $288,000 added to the general fund reflects the added expenses.
Powers said Spring Lake and other districts are hopeful to know this coming June about state funding instead of waiting until fall so they are able to more accurately budget for the next school year.
