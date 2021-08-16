Spring Lake Public Schools has changed its stance on masks for the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Dennis Furton announced via an email that all district students and staff will be required to wear masks when indoors.
The district had previously stated that masks would not be required.
“As I cautioned in my August 4 email, our review of COVID data is ongoing and our guidelines will remain fluid,” Furton wrote.
“Effective August 17, 2021, masks will be required when indoors for all students and staff during the school day, with the exception of when students are eating lunch. As was the case last year, mask breaks will be provided and masks will not be required when students are outdoors. The requirement for masks on school busses continues.”
The district hopes a mask mandate will help avoid the constant disruptions to in-person learning that occurred during the 2019-2020 school year.
“Our experience last year transitioned from an obsession with mitigation strategies designed to keep students, staff and community members safe to an obsession with doing the same while maintaining in-person learning. The constant disruption of quarantines was perhaps the hardest element for staff to manage last year,” Furton wrote.
At this time, the district’s athletes will not be required to wear masks during practices or competitions, regardless of whether their sport takes place indoors or outdoors.
“Whether we agree or disagree about these changes, know that we love your children and look forward to having them back to school on August 24,” Furton wrote.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools will hold a special board meeting Tuesday evening and could pass a similar mask mandate for its coming school year. That meeting will take place at 4 p.m. at White Pines Intermediate School.
