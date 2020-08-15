Busing may look a little different for students this fall than in previous years.
To keep students and staff safe from the spread of the coronavirus, children riding the buses to and from school may find a few new safety measures this fall.
“Students’ and staffs’ safety is the district’s No. 1 priority,” said Spring Lake Public Schools Director of Transportation Marian Karell.
Routes for Spring Lake buses will be similar from previous years. The changes students may notice will be face mask requirements, assigned seats and hand sanitizer available for use. Students from the same household also will be seated together.
“We are following the governor’s guidelines,” said Grand Haven Area Public Schools Transportation Director Thereasa Klouw.
Similar to students in Spring Lake, Grand Haven students riding buses will need to wear masks and use the available hand sanitizer. Students also may notice routes have changed slightly in Grand Haven to help prevent overcrowding.
Klouw said another measure being taken to keep students and staff safe is the buses will be cleaned after every route, including between picking up high school and elementary students.
For Fruitport Community Schools, students riding the bus may notice fewer riders.
“At this point, about 20 percent of our students have indicated they will be attending school through the virtual option, so buses will have approximately 20 percent fewer children for the elementary runs,” Fruitport Superintendent Bob Szymoniak said. “This is true for the secondary runs, as well.”
Bus riders and drivers in the Fruitport school district will need to use the hand sanitizer available and wear masks. Routes haven’t changed due to the pandemic, Szymoniak said.
