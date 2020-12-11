In the midst of the devastating stretch of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, four local schools are continuing to forge ahead with in-person learning.
Large school districts like Grand Haven Area Public Schools have been fluctuating between remote and in-person learning due to a positive testing rate rising above 15 percent. But Grand Haven Christian School and St. John’s Lutheran School in Grand Haven, Walden Green Montessori School in Ferrysburg, and St. Mary’s Catholic School in Spring Lake all have remained consistent in their in-person learning structures. Positive cases at each school remain low, with some maintaining less than 1 percent.
“We are very blessed with the ability to stay in-person,” said St. John's Lutheran School Administrator Laura Harvey. “We plan on doing so right up to Christmas break on Dec. 18.”
Harvey credits the parochial school's rigorous cleaning procedures and the diligence by all of its staff to make the building as safe of an environment as possible. She noted the containment of students and teachers to each classroom, a massive sanitation machine, and restrooms that are fogged regularly.
“I can only say great things about our staff,” Harvey said. “Together, all of us want to stay in person.”
Only one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at St. John’s, and four students have been quarantined throughout the entire year, according to school officials.
Walden Green Montessori School switched to a short-term remote learning plan on Nov. 23. Principal Mark Roessing noted their option to parents and students of remote and in-person learning throughout the entire year.
“Throughout this year we’ve remained less than 1 percent positive,” he said. “Recently, there’s been an abundance of caution with the surge of cases in the community. As a community, we were looking at the cases per million — the threshold of 150 cases per million by the Ottawa County health department — and right now we’re five times over that. So, because of that, we are in remote learning for a short-term measure.”
As of Friday, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health has confirmed 16,402 cases of COVID-19 in the county since March, and the anticipation is a delayed spike in cases after the New Year.
“Assuming people are still getting together for social gatherings, we anticipate an additional spread after 2-3 weeks,” Roessing said. “But we have every intent to return to in-person by mid to late January.”
St. Mary’s Principal Katie Doyle credits her staff for not missing a beat during the pandemic, and her school has responded with just a two-day break in early November. She noted some adjustments made by her staff, and a revised plan moving forward to accommodate the needs of every student.
Doyle stresses the importance of in-person learning, but she says every student's needs are different.
“We want to be sure that we are taking care of families who have had exposure and the ramifications of that,” she said. “We are working really hard to bring full education to remote learners, just as the ones who are in-person. My remote learners are learning from their own classroom teacher and are on Zoom into their actual classroom.”
Doyle says it’s very difficult to switch back and forth between a classroom of students and those on a Zoom call, but her staff believes in the mission.
“They are putting their nose to the ground,” she said. “They’re showing up each and every day knowing how important it is to provide education to these kids in such a difficult time.”
The value of in-person learning is cohesively the best method of education for every school, educators say.
“It’s not just the academics, but the social emotional health cannot be accomplished as what happens virtually,” said Grand Haven Christian Principal Tim Annema. “We do have virtual learning in place, but we do feel in-person is the best mode of instruction.”
Annema said there have been zero confirmed positive cases among his school's students and staff, as of Thursday, and no staff members are in quarantine.
The GHCS principal says he respects and supports the Grand Haven public school district's recent decision to go remote until Jan. 25.
“That’s a very difficult decision,” Annema said. “We are going to keep track of our numbers at our school, as well. All schools in the area want to do our very best in the classrooms to support the many needs. We want to do this in the best way possible while health and safety are at the forefront.”
In anticipation of a spike of cases after the holidays, St. John’s Lutheran School has in place a two-week remote learning phase to ease the worry.
“We want families to take the time and do what’s right for Christmas break,” Harvey said. “Whether that’s staying home or going across the state to see family, do that at that time.”
St. John’s will resume school Jan. 4 remotely, but urges families to be at home during this time to concentrate on school. Therefore, when they resume to in-person learning on Jan. 18, they won’t have to worry about numbers increasing.
“I don’t care what age you are, nothing beats a relationship a teacher has with his/her students,” Harvey said. “It does so much for their socialization and emotional impact for them to be here. I have to tell you, these kids actually really want to be here this year. They are social beings and they want a structure of the day. To me, in-person is just so important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.