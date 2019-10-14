The Class of 2022 won this year's Grand Haven High School Homecoming banner competition.
The banners were put on display at the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety's fire safety open house on Oct. 12. Those in attendance were asked to vote for their favorite banner.
In years past, the banners were on display at the Grand Haven Community Center on the Friday prior to the Homecoming game.
This year's Homecoming theme was board games. The winning entry by the sophomore class mimicked the Grand Haven-Opoly board game, with a Monopoly board featuring local businesses and Rich Uncle Pennyworth wearing a Buccaneer helmet and waving a pirate sword.
The freshman class banner followed a Battleship theme, with a Buccaneer and a Caledonia ship battling it out between the piers.
The junior class banner used a Candyland theme, while the seniors chose Clue as the theme for their creation.
