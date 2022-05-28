Students from Nick Tejchma’s fourth-grade class at Lake Hills Elementary School in Spring Lake pose for a photo Friday with employees from Pliant Plastics, two of whom are sporting shirts designed by the students through their design-thinking program.
Students from Nick Tejchma’s fourth-grade class at Lake Hills Elementary School in Spring Lake pose for a photo Friday with employees from Pliant Plastics, two of whom are sporting shirts designed by the students through their design-thinking program.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Students from Nick Tejchma’s fourth-grade class at Lake Hills Elementary present their design-thinking ideas to employees of local business Pliant Plastics.
SPRING LAKE — A local business is implementing ideas from a fourth-grade classroom to make sure its employees not only know the company’s core values, but have incentives to do so.
Through the design-thinking program at Grand Haven Area Public Schools, fourth graders from Lake Hills Elementary presented ideas to employees from Pliant Plastics, a local plastic fabrication company. Their problem to solve was employee retention of the company’s core values and, after a tour of the company and talking with some of the staff, the students split into five groups to come up with ideas and incentives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.