Spring Lake High School will move to remote learning for the next several days.
Superintendent Dennis Furton said in an email to district parents that students will be off Monday, March 29, then will attend virtual classes Tuesday through Thursday.
The district's spring break is Friday, then the following week, April 5-9.
"Spring Lake has been a champion within the region and state for in-person learning," Furton wrote. "I assure all of you that we remain fully committed to in-person learning when we can do so safely and free from the disruptions of near constant contact tracing. This move is preemptive in nature but given all of the variables and our proximity to spring break, it feels necessary."
According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard on March 25, there was one new case in the past seven days, with 10 students and staff in quarantine.
Furton noted the positivity rate and case rate within Ottawa County has increased significantly over the past two weeks.
"While these increases are not identical to what we experienced in mid-October through early November, the similarities are striking," Furton said. "I acknowledge that this is observational in nature, but extending the amount of time high school students are away from school by these four days allows them to have a two week break (next week and spring break) from in-person learning while we gain a better understanding of the implications of case activity within our community and region."
Furton said high school athletic teams will continue to practice, and game schedules are unchanged.
"Note that we will be doubling down on mitigation strategies with our athletic teams," Furton said.
What about following the science? Can't live in a bubble.
