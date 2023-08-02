SPRING LAKE — A seat on the Spring Lake Public Schools Board of Education has become vacant after Katie Pigott accepted a job opportunity out of state.
“It’s been an incredible honor to serve in a hands-on role supporting public education and watching our decisions directly impact students’ lives,” Pigott said.
Spring Lake Public Schools will now seek a community member to fill the open seat.
To qualify, a candidate must be an eligible voter within the Spring Lake school district and be available for monthly board meetings as well as appointed committee meetings. School board President Jennifer Nicles said the ideal board member “must be an informed decision maker and willing to listen to all viewpoints,” as well as “approachable and visible within our district and community.”
All interested parties must submit a letter of interest highlighting their qualifications for joining the board by Aug. 15. Letters may be submitted by email at dfurton@springlakeschools.org or be sent or delivered to the central office at 345 Hammond St., Spring Lake.
Interviews will be held during a special open board meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.