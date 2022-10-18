SPRING LAKE — With a standing-room-only crowd packed into Spring Lake Middle School's media center, the air was thick with tension at Monday night’s school board meeting.
A majority of the meeting was spent debating a controversial graphic novel, “Gender Queer.” The award-winning memoir by Mai Kobabe includes the author’s struggles of gender identity and sexuality.
After the board voted 4-3 to remove the book from school library shelves, the meeting ended abruptly when parents making public comment refused to adhere to the three-minute time limit.
"Gender Queer" — which contains graphic, sexually explicit imagery — will be put in the hands of school counselors and psychologists. If a student is interested in checking it out, they’d be required to have parental and counselor consent — something that some parents and board members say effectively bans the book.
That was top of mind for a majority of board members; but ultimately, most felt the visual graphics of the book remained alarmingly concerning.
In a roll call vote, board members Jennifer Nicles, Curt Theune, Christopher Beck and Paul Aldridge were all in favor of removing the book from the shelves. Kathy Breen, Bruce Callen and Katie Pigott opposed the measure.
The motion was issued by Beck and supported by Theune.
“I’m a father and I have young children in my house and I have to admit, the visual graphics are difficult for me,” Beck said. “I asked myself, if I put this on my dining room table and open it to a certain page, would I feel comfortable with that?
“It comes down to this — the visually graphic novel format,” he added. “I do have a problem with that.”
Nicles, who has a 12-year-old son, also recalled a similar encounter when the book came up in her household.
“I’m sitting in my office with my screen on and the pictures are there,” she said. “My son is home and I asked him to give me a minute — I really didn’t want him to walk in at that time. There’s a lot of good in the book and the importance of what the story tells. But, to be honest, the pictures are uncomfortable.”
According to PEN America, “Gender Queer” has been banned by 138 school districts in 32 states.
However, members of the Spring Lake school board and parents voiced their fears the ban would lead to a “slippery slope” of other book banning — especially in a polarized, politically charged climate.
“It is my belief that ‘Gender Queer’ is the peak of a slippery slope to banning a long list of books reflecting themes of gender, race, civil rights, activism and equality,” one parent said. “Children deserve to see themselves in books and they deserve access to diversity of stories and perspectives. That would help them understand and navigate the world around them.”
Pigott said she felt like it was taken out of context. She referenced that all board members have read the book and its multiple reviews and awards — including accolades from the American Library and Young Adult Library associations.
“A book cannot be evaluated on its parts, only as a whole,” said Pigott, who serves on the school district's material review committee. “Here’s the mistake some of our community has made — spreading screenshots around social media and community settings as if this was telling the whole story.
“Our children are watching and listening,” she continued. “The truth is, our LGBTQ+ students may be fighting and struggling for much of their lives. They need these books like they need oxygen — especially given the notable scarcity of our role models in this community. But more than that, they need our affirmation — especially right now.”
Monday’s meeting stemmed from an official complaint that was filed in May. The district’s material review committee says it provided a thorough review of the book at that time, and made the decision to keep the book on the library’s shelves.
The committee at that time found that “maintaining the book served a greater interest (combating isolation, affirming a child’s reality) than restrict access or removing the book altogether,” according to a letter from Superintendent Dennis Furton that was sent to families on Friday.
The parent who filed the initial complaint appealed the committee’s decision to the school board, leading to Monday’s meeting. That parent, who did not provide his name, spoke before the large crowd. He said his objection to some of the content had nothing to do with the LGBTQ+ theme, and he remains supportive and loving toward anyone in that community.
“My request to remove the book is due to the mature sexual content of the graphic novel and its images of nude individuals engaged in sexual acts,” the parent said.
Several students, parents and residents who favored the book were allowed to speak afterward. One student, who is part of the LGBTQ community, reflected after reading the book last year.
“I am thrilled that we have books that represent people like me, and that my friends have access to show that we are not alone,” the student said. “The book ‘Gender Queer’ has a deeper story within it and helps me understand myself more and the others around me.”
Another parent provided insight to her daughter, who struggled with her sexual identity while a student in the Spring Lake district.
“Even in an environment that she knew she had a safe space, she still had suicidal thoughts,” the parent said. “Being a parent, I was terrified to go to sleep at night and wake up for my child to be dead at her own hands. Spring Lake was amazing because they found safe spaces for her — and now in college, she’s vibrant and welcoming.
“This is a public school — what is next?” the parent questioned. “Are we going to ban authors who are African American? I will always stand up for people who don’t have a voice.”
After the lengthy discussion, the school board moved to converse and vote on the topic. Due to some last-minute adjustments to the agenda, the public comment period was shifted after the vote. That left some of the crowd outraged, yelling “vote them out” on several instances throughout the meeting.
Current procedures only allowed for the appealing parent to speak for opposing the book. After further explanation from Furton, public comment was made available after the vote to remove the book.
The first speaker went over her three-minute window. After ignoring a request to end her comments several times, Furton walked across the room and removed the microphone from the podium. A second speaker then approached the podium and spoke without a microphone, even after the board convened for conversation.
School board members then walked out of the meeting. Upon returning, they called an end to the meeting due to the nature of its escalation.
“It really hurts because we are supposed to be building community — that’s the whole point of the school board is that we come here to share ideas and come to compromises, but no one was willing to come to a compromise,” Owen Druzgal, a senior at Spring Lake High School, told WZZM-TV.
Another senior, Dylan Sawyer, said his mom is afraid to voice her opinion.
“She’s worried if she talks about it, that it’ll impact my friendships with (other students),” Sawyer told WZZM-TV.
(1) comment
There are some important points (to me) mentioned here that rise above the banning of a controversial book.
One point that stands out is the boorish and disrespectful continuation of comments from some of the attendees even when they were reminded of rules of engagement.
They knew the rules but ignored them by purposely and willfully disregarded them.
The other point is that even though the board voted to remove the book in question from the library - they won! - they showed no interest in compromising or apparently thanking the board for their decision. In other words, there didn't seem to be any interest in being respectful, adhering to the rules, trying to hear the other side, or being a good role model for their children.
In my opinion, they wanted it to go their way - only their way, they wanted to disenfranchise a group of vulnerable students - their way of expressing discrimination, and they wanted it to be known in an aggressive manner - no niceties here.
If their candidates for school board win the election, will these new school board members act with discernment and respect? Will they order people will opposing views be removed from the meeting? Police positioned at the doorways? Start banning all sorts of other books they don't "approve" of? Start demanding that families look like theirs? Humiliating and denouncing vulnerable students?
Think not? Guess again.
