SPRING LAKE — Based on extensive feedback from parents and teachers, Spring Lake Public Schools released an updated return-to-learn plan Monday.
The new plan offers significant changes over the district’s previous plan, most notably that those students choosing in-person learning would only attend school 50 percent of the time.
Superintendent Dennis Furton said the changes were made once the district realized it could not provide appropriate social distancing for its students under the original plan.
“It really became a discussion about social distancing, and whether or not as a district we could provide adequate social distancing in our classrooms, on buses, and in our school buildings in general,” he said. “In most instances, we would not be able to get 6 feet of social distancing if we have 100 percent capacity. In order to address that, we want to make sure we’re not rushing back into something.”
The new plan, which was distributed to Spring Lake school district families via email Monday morning, calls for two significant changes from previous plans:
(1) SLPS will start the school year with a plan that only has 50 percent of its students learning in-person at any given time. For example, students may attend on an alternating day schedule or an AM/PM schedule. On days when students are not receiving in-person learning, they will be engaged in some form of remote learning.
(2) Students in grades 9-12 who elect the virtual learning option may transition back to in-person instruction at the beginning of the second trimester and again at the beginning of the third trimester. This new flexibility will better meet the needs of high school students, the district said. The district's partner in providing virtual content to students in grades 6-8 only offers semester courses for those grades, so a mid-year return to in-person learning is the only option for them.
Furton said the most likely scenario for those who choose in-person learning would see one group of students attending in-person classes Mondays, Wednesdays and every other Friday; with another group attending Tuesdays, Thursdays and every other Friday.
“When students are not in attendance, they will be doing work on their own, or possibly remotely with their teacher and their class,” Furton explained. “We’re still working out some details on that.”
Furton said a final plan should be distributed to parents by Thursday. Parents would then have until Monday to commit to in-person or virtual learning.
“At the end of the day, we all share the same goal — we want to have our kids back in school full time, safely," the superintendent said. "The pace we need to proceed to get to that point needed to be adjusted to make sure we aren’t making any mistakes.”
