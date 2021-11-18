Spring Lake Public Schools is closing Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 22-23, due to “COVID-related factors.”
The district was already scheduled to be off Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Superintendent Dennis Furton sent an email Thursday morning alerting the district’s families of the closures.
“All student activities scheduled to take place during the nine days beginning Saturday, November 20 and extending through Sunday, Nov. 28 are cancelled,” Furton wrote. “This is a decision I do not take lightly as I know that unplanned school cancellations disrupt parent work schedules. That being said, we are limping along under the current circumstances and lengthening Thanksgiving break may allow students and staff to return, on the whole, in better health.”
All activities includes extracurriculars such as sports and other after-school events.
Furton said COVID-19 cases within the district are at an all-time high, with cold and flu season adding to the absences.
He noted that COVID cases within the county are increasing “on a nearly vertical trajectory” and that hospital systems are “reporting strain unlike anything they’ve experienced throughout the pandemic, including a significant increase in pediatric cases.”
Monday and Tuesday will be treated like snow days and would only need to be made up if the district exceeds its six allowable snow days.
“Note that our district provides many more hours of instruction than is required and that our staff will adjust plans accordingly,” Furton said. “This cancellation will not negatively impact student learning.”
At this point, Grand Haven and Fruitport schools have not announced any closures due to COVID-19.
According to Spring Lake Public Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard from Nov. 17, there are seven new positive cases in the high school, five each at Holmes and Jeffers elementary schools, three at the intermediate school and two at the middle school.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard from Nov. 18 shows new cases at seven district buildings over the past 24 hours. White Pines Intermediate School has 22 students currently in isolation. Griffin Elementary School has 14, with 12 each at the high school, Lakeshore Middle School and Mary A White Elementary. In total, 113 students are in isolation for COVID-19.
Fruitport Community Schools’ dashboard was last updated for the week of Nov. 14 and shows six new student cases at the high school, five at Shettler Elementary and two at Edgewood Elementary. There are also six new staff cases at Edgewood and one at Shettler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.